Fresno's 4 best spots to splash out on New American fare

Hoodline crunched the numbers, using a combination of Yelp data and our own special sauce, and found that the four best choices in Fresno all happen to be in Bullard -- a neighborhood known for shopping and fine dining.
1. The Lime Lite
Photo: Sara T./Yelp
Topping the list is The Lime Lite. Located at 1054 W. Shaw Ave., the New American surf-and-turf spot, which recently won a "Best Seafood" award from the California Restaurant Association, is the highest rated high-end New American restaurant in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp.
Reviewers praise its "old-school ambiance," and its classic prime rib as well as seafood offerings like the Dungeness crab cakes with Dijon beurre blanc and celery root slaw. (You can take a peek at the menu here.)
2. Max's Bistro And Bar
PHOTO: MAX'S BISTRO AND BAR/YELP
Next up is Max's Bistro and Bar, situated at 1784 W. Bullard Ave. With four stars out of 392 reviews on Yelp, the well-known New American steakhouse has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.
Yelpers especially praise the filet mignon with truffled compound butter, heirloom petite carrots, gruyere and shallot potato gratin cake; as well as seafood like the scallops and calamari. (See the full dinner menu here.)
3. Cracked Pepper Bistro
Photo: Cracked pepper Bistro/Yelp
Then there's the Cracked Pepper Bistro, located at 6737 N. Palm Ave. Yelpers giving the fancy New American restaurant and cocktail bar four stars out of 272 reviews for fare like its beef bone marrow topped with mushroom duexelle and slow-braised short ribs over creamy cheese polenta.
Additional recommendations from Yelpers include the pumpkin seed-encrusted eggplant appetizer and bread pudding for dessert. (You can view the full menu here.)
4. Manhattan Restaurant
Photo: Kevin H./Yelp
Last but not least, there's Manhattan Restaurant, another uptown New American steakhouse that has four stars out of 123 Yelp reviews. You can find this fixture of the Fresno fine dining scene at 1731 W. Bullard Ave., Suite 121.
Its signature New York cuts of steak include the Deluca, with a garlic and black peppercorn glaze, and the Sinatra, with grilled onions, mushrooms and cabernet cream sauce. It also offers a 32-ounce bone-in Tomahawk ribeye, plus seafood, pasta, burgers and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)