FOOD & DRINK

Fresno's 4 favorite spots for inexpensive pizza

Douggy Fresh. | Photo: Julieann A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Need more pizza in your life? There's no need to break the bank to get the perfect pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza spots in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt for a slice.

1. Richie's Pizza & Hot Dogs



Photo: Rose D./Yelp

Topping the list is Richie's Pizza & Hot Dogs. Located at 844 E. Olive in the Tower District, the combination pizzeria and hot dog spot is the highest rated low-priced pizza joint in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 146 reviews on Yelp.

The chief selling point of Richie's is its true New York-style thin-crust pizza and generous portion sizes, but Yelpers call out its friendly service for special praise too. To top things off, the joint delivers -- for a small fee.

2. Douggy Fresh Pizza



Photo: Diego M./Yelp

Next up is Tower District's Douggy Fresh Pizza, situated at 1585 N. Palm Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly choice.

Its thick-crust pizzas come with generously applied fresh toppings, including some offbeat choices like shrimp. Plus, reviewers praise the garlic cheese bread and the joint's expeditious delivery service.

3. Pieology Pizzeria



Photo: Rudy D./Yelp

The Bullard location of national fast-casual chain Pieology Pizzeria, located at 5068 N. Palm Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the dine-in and take-out spot four stars out of 205 reviews. Not only are the personal pizzas sold here fully customizable, they take just a few minutes to cook.

4. Pizza Cycle



Photo: Amri A./Yelp

Last but not least, over in Roosevelt, you can check out Pizza Cycle, a combination bakery and pizzeria which has earned 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp.

The family-owned business does artistic custom cakes on the side, but it is primarily a full-service pizzeria -- one that will, if asked, bake your pizza in a cute heart shape. You can snag a slice of either kind by heading over to 3598 E. Butler Ave.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News