Fresno's 4 favorite spots for inexpensive pizza

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza spots in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt for a slice.
1. Richie's Pizza & Hot Dogs
Photo: Rose D./Yelp
Topping the list is Richie's Pizza & Hot Dogs. Located at 844 E. Olive in the Tower District, the combination pizzeria and hot dog spot is the highest rated low-priced pizza joint in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 146 reviews on Yelp.
The chief selling point of Richie's is its true New York-style thin-crust pizza and generous portion sizes, but Yelpers call out its friendly service for special praise too. To top things off, the joint delivers -- for a small fee.
2. Douggy Fresh Pizza
Photo: Diego M./Yelp
Next up is Tower District's Douggy Fresh Pizza, situated at 1585 N. Palm Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly choice.
Its thick-crust pizzas come with generously applied fresh toppings, including some offbeat choices like shrimp. Plus, reviewers praise the garlic cheese bread and the joint's expeditious delivery service.
3. Pieology Pizzeria
Photo: Rudy D./Yelp
The Bullard location of national fast-casual chain Pieology Pizzeria, located at 5068 N. Palm Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the dine-in and take-out spot four stars out of 205 reviews. Not only are the personal pizzas sold here fully customizable, they take just a few minutes to cook.
4. Pizza Cycle
Photo: Amri A./Yelp
Last but not least, over in Roosevelt, you can check out Pizza Cycle, a combination bakery and pizzeria which has earned 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp.
The family-owned business does artistic custom cakes on the side, but it is primarily a full-service pizzeria -- one that will, if asked, bake your pizza in a cute heart shape. You can snag a slice of either kind by heading over to 3598 E. Butler Ave.