Fresno's 4 favorite spots to find cheap Japanese food

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Japanese restaurants around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. KoJa Kitchen
Photo: Cindy H./Yelp
Topping the list is KoJa Kitchen, located at 7785 N. Palm Ave., Suite 101 in Northwest Fresno. The Japanese, Korean and Asian fusion spot is the highest rated affordable Japanese restaurant in Fresno, serving gourmet sandwiches such as the Teriyaki Zen Koja. Boasting 4.5 stars out of 435 reviews on Yelp, head over to see for yourself.
2. Kenji's Teriyaki Grill
Photo: Luis V./Yelp
Next up is Northeast Fresno's Kenji's Teriyaki Grill, situated at 5776 N. Blackstone Ave., Suite 107. With 4.5 stars out of 201 reviews on Yelp, the Japanese spot, offering chicken wings, grilled teriyaki beef steak and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.
3. Teriyaki Don
photo: jeremy c./yelp
Northeast Fresno's Teriyaki Don, located at 6731 N. Cedar Ave., is another top choice. This spot offers daily specials on its menu, including teriyaki chicken and ginger beef. Yelpers give the inexpensive Japanese spot four stars out of 449 reviews.
4. Ichiban
Photo: Arlene B./Yelp
Ichiban, a Japanese spot in Southeast Fresno, is another low-priced go-to spot, serving a chicken teriyaki bowl, sushi and more. Boasting four stars out of 64 Yelp reviews, head over to 4863 E. Butler Ave. to see for yourself.
---
