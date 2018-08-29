Fresno's 4 top shops to cop a cupcake

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cupcake sources in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Grandpa's Popcorn And Sweets
Photo: Dan O./Yelp
Perennial favorite Grandpa's Popcorn and Sweets, located at 673 E. Nees Ave. in the Woodward Park area, is well known for its popcorn, candy and other treats as well.
However, it's no slouch in the cupcakes department either. Creative offerings like the chocolate chip cookie dough cupcake and the vanilla cheesecake cupcake have made it the highest rated cupcake spot in Fresno, boasting five stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp.
2. Frosted Cakery
Photo: Andrew C./Yelp
Next up is the Tower District's Frosted Cakery, situated at 1292 N. Wishon Ave. The bakery, which specializes in custom cakes and cupcakes for special events, has a healthy four stars out of 206 reviews on Yelp.
Yelpers especially love its red velvet cupcake, salted caramel cupcake and pink champagne cupcake.
3. Chiffonos Bakery
Photo: Michelle C./Yelp
The Woodward Park area's Chiffonos Bakery, located at 1512 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 106, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the desserts shop four stars out of 114 reviews.
Chiffonos specializes in cupcakes, and many Yelpers recommend the carrot cake and red velvet versions. However, it also sells other desserts, from full-size cakes to creme brulee.
4. Smallcakes Cupcakery And Creamery
Photo: Smallcakes Cupcakes and Creamery/Yelp
Last but not least, over in Bullard there's Smallcakes Cupcakery And Creamery, which has earned four stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp. Reviewers love its signature cupcake smash: any cupcake, split in half and filled with two scoops of ice cream, then served in a bowl.
Both cupcake and ice cream flavors rotate regularly. You can find the cake-and-ice-cream combo parlor at 585 W. Nees Ave.