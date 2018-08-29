Fresno's 4 top shops to cop a cupcake

FOOD & DRINK

Frosted Cakery. | Photo: Brian S./Yelp

Looking to sample the best cupcakes around Fresno? The sweet treats may be a little past the dizzying heights of popularity they reached a few years ago, but a good thing never truly goes out of fashion. There are plenty of bakeries around town that can still hook you up with a personal cake -- or a box of them.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cupcake sources in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Grandpa's Popcorn And Sweets



Photo: Dan O./Yelp

Perennial favorite Grandpa's Popcorn and Sweets, located at 673 E. Nees Ave. in the Woodward Park area, is well known for its popcorn, candy and other treats as well.

However, it's no slouch in the cupcakes department either. Creative offerings like the chocolate chip cookie dough cupcake and the vanilla cheesecake cupcake have made it the highest rated cupcake spot in Fresno, boasting five stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp.

2. Frosted Cakery



Photo: Andrew C./Yelp

Next up is the Tower District's Frosted Cakery, situated at 1292 N. Wishon Ave. The bakery, which specializes in custom cakes and cupcakes for special events, has a healthy four stars out of 206 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers especially love its red velvet cupcake, salted caramel cupcake and pink champagne cupcake.

3. Chiffonos Bakery



Photo: Michelle C./Yelp

The Woodward Park area's Chiffonos Bakery, located at 1512 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 106, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the desserts shop four stars out of 114 reviews.

Chiffonos specializes in cupcakes, and many Yelpers recommend the carrot cake and red velvet versions. However, it also sells other desserts, from full-size cakes to creme brulee.

4. Smallcakes Cupcakery And Creamery



Photo: Smallcakes Cupcakes and Creamery/Yelp

Last but not least, over in Bullard there's Smallcakes Cupcakery And Creamery, which has earned four stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp. Reviewers love its signature cupcake smash: any cupcake, split in half and filled with two scoops of ice cream, then served in a bowl.

Both cupcake and ice cream flavors rotate regularly. You can find the cake-and-ice-cream combo parlor at 585 W. Nees Ave.
