GOING LOCAL: Fresno's 'Heirloom' restaurant uses only local Valley ingredients to craft its dishes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At Heirloom in Northeast Fresno's Park Crossing Center, it's all about 'local'."I can place an order in today, they are going to pick it tomorrow and it is going to be on my table the day after that," said chef Justin Shannon.From their handmade pasta, to their build-your-own salads, the focus there is using ingredients grown in the Central Valley."It brings the bounty of Fresno back into the restaurant," said Shannon. "We spend a lot of time sourcing all of our ingredients from local farms. Some farms are growing microgreens in a farmers' garage to big 600-acre citrus farms."That produce is getting crafted into unique dishes in their open kitchen and cocktails at their bar. The goal is to create slow food fast - it's their mantra. Just like the seasons, their menu changes with the offerings."We want people to walk in and see something different, from the design to the menus, to the cocktails - and I think people are really digging that," said owner Brandon Smittcamp.The aesthetic of the restaurant also sets it apart from others. The first thing you'll notice when you walk in is the neon green turnip. A magical hand-painted landscape adorns one of the walls. They can also open the windows to change the atmosphere."We have a fun casual vibe and even though it is counter service, we really want to offer high-quality food, but be able to get it to people fast," said Smittcamp.Currently, the restaurant employs 70 people and that number is expected to increase. In two months they're hoping to have their outside patio completed.