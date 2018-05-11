Fresno's top 4 bakeries to visit for cakes, pastries and Chinese treats

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to score cakes, cupcakes and other sweet treats.
1. La BoulangeriePhoto: Enrique C./Yelp
Topping the list is La Boulangerie, a French bakery and cafe at 730 W. Shaw Ave. in Fig Garden Village. The popular spot, commonly referred to as La Bou, is the highest rated bakery in Fresno, boasting four stars out of 294 reviews on Yelp.
Open since 1980, the bakery serves freshly baked bread, fruit tarts, colorful macaroons and pastries. Sip coffee or eat a light lunch in the quaint dining area or outside on the patio. But if you're stopping in for a last-minute treat, be prepared: Yelp reviewers say the bakery is often busy.
2. Frosted CakeryPhoto: Andrew C./Yelp
Next up is Frosted Cakery, situated at 1292 N. Wishon in the Tower District area. With four stars out of 192 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers custom cakes, cupcakes and more, has proved to be a local favorite.
Specializing in wedding and special occasion cakes, the bakery says its business plan is to make "dreams in buttercream" a reality. Order a designer cupcake or drop in to sample one of more than a dozen cupcake flavors that are available daily in the shop.
3. Bakery DelightsPhoto: Joy S./Yelp
In northeast Fresno, Bakery Delights at 6749 N. Cedar Ave. is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese bakery four stars out of 124 reviews.
Delicacies include steamed and baked buns stuffed with pork, red bean, coconut and pineapple. There are also Asian treats like sesame balls, egg custard and rice cakes. Take it from Kina M., who has high praise for the bakery: "Love this place, it was as if each pastry was made out of love! Super inexpensive for such precious goods!"
4. Chiffonos BakeryPhoto: Yvonne P./Yelp
Finally, there's Chiffonos Bakery at 1512 E. Champlain Dr., Suite 106, another popular go-to with a four-star rating out of 110 reviews.
Stop by for made-from-scratch cakes, cupcakes, brownies and other treats. Popular offerings include the chocolate ganache cake, lemon meringue pie and maple-bacon cupcakes topped with cream cheese frosting.