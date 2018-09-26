FOOD & DRINK

Fresno's top 4 hookah bars, ranked

Photo: Kan Zaman Grill & Hookah Lounge/Yelp

By Hoodline
Wondering where to find the best hookah bars near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots for hookah in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go for a relaxing time.

1. Bloo Hookah Lounge



Photo: Layla K./Yelp

Topping the list is Bloo Hookah Lounge. Located at 1141 N. Van Ness Ave. in Central Fresno, it's the highest rated hookah bar in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers praise the bar's consistently friendly and helpful service, as well as its smoothies, tea and other snacks. The wide variety of hookah tobacco flavors includes mint, fruit and nicotine-free options.

2. Elbasha Mediterranean Grill & Hookah



Photo: Nina F./Yelp

Next up is Northeast Fresno's Elbasha Mediterranean Grill & Hookah, situated at 5048 N. Blackstone Ave., Suite 108, with 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp. The combination cafe and hookah lounge was recently remodeled and expanded, and is under new management.

Reviewers praise the chicken kebab plate with fattoush salad, rice pilaf and hummus, as well as the cleanliness and good quality of the hookah tobacco.

3. Sahara Hookah Lounge



Photo: Cal K./Yelp

Northeast Fresno's Sahara Hookah Lounge, located at 308 E. Bullard Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews.

The Turkish coffee comes highly recommended by Yelpers, as does the joint's quick service and affordable prices. The tobacco comes in flavors like Double Apple and Ambrosia.

4. Kan Zaman Grill & Hookah Lounge



Photo: Robert G./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Kan Zaman Grill & Hookah Lounge, a hookah bar and Mediterranean spot in Northwest Fresno. This much-loved go-to has earned 4.5 stars out of 23 Yelp reviews for its fast and friendly service, reasonable prices and chicken kebab plate.

The lounge also has karaoke and will host private events. Head over to 6460 N. Blackestone Ave., Suite 103 to see for yourself.
