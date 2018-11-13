FOOD & DRINK

Fresno's top 5 tattoo spots, ranked

Resistance Gallery. | Photo: Joseph P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Thinking of getting some ink? When it comes to the commitment of getting a tattoo, it's important to find an artist you love. Fortunately, we're here to help.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top-rated tattoo parlors in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best-loved artists around.

1. Fresno Tattoo & Body Piercing



Photo: Fresno Tattoo & Body Piercing/Yelp

Topping the list is Fresno Tattoo & Body Piercing. Located at 418 N. Blackstone Ave. in Downtown Fresno, the cash-only body modification studio is the highest rated tattoo spot in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 97 reviews on Yelp.

Clients consistently rate it for fast, friendly and professional service, as well as the reasonable rates of veteran artists Dustin and Smiley.

2. Don't Tell Mom Tattoo



Photo: Colleen D./Yelp

Next up is Downtown Fresno's Don't Tell Mom Tattoo, situated at 1929 Fulton St., Suite 105 With five stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite for its friendly and professional service, clean shop and the artistry of its owner.

3. High Class Tattoo



Photo: High Class Tattoo/Yelp

Northwest Fresno's High Class Tattoo, located at 6455 N. Blackstone Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the studio four stars out of 71 reviews.

Artist Audie is popular with clients, especially for his realistic portraits of animals, pop culture characters and more. However, some Yelpers complain of long wait times due to the high demand.

4. Resistance Gallery



Photo: Joseph P./Yelp

Resistance Gallery, a studio in Central Fresno, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 28 Yelp reviews.

Reviewers praise the service and professionalism of the co-owners, as well as the shop's policy of charging by the hour instead of by the piece. Head over to 1459 N. Van Ness to see for yourself.

5. RedWave Tattoo & Art Gallery



Photo: Rico S./Yelp

Last but not least, over in Northwest Fresno, check out RedWave Tattoo & Art Gallery, which has earned four stars out of 62 reviews on Yelp. Although some of its artists are more popular than others, it has earned praise for their skill in covering up unwanted tattoos. You can find the shop at 7277 N. Blackstone Ave., Suite 102
