Fresno's week on Twitter: Sports, zoo news and what the weather wasn't

By Hoodline
It's official: Memorial junior Jalen Green is a sensation on and off the court. Just see KMPH's Nick King's video.

Like Green himself, this was a hit on local social media, with King's tweet becoming one of the most-liked and -shared among Fresno's Twitter users -- 227 local retweets, favorites, quotes and replies as of this writing. But tweets from people in the city -- more than 196,000 posted between January 28 and February 3 -- ran the gamut from local sports to a music festival t a new addition to the zoo.

It can be hard to make sense of the sometimes chaotic stream of information on Twitter, so Hoodline analyzed data from Fresno's Twitter users to identify which local events, issues and curiosities got people most interested last week.

The release of the Grizzly Fest lineup also topped local Twitter, with more than 120 interactions from users in Fresno. That's coming up May 4-5.


A report on the as-yet-unnamed white rhino calf born at Fresno Chaffee Zoo drew more than 100 local retweets, quotes, favorites and replies. Two days after the tweet below, the zoo made another announcement: It's a boy!


What else captured your attention on Twitter last week?

The upcoming Fresno State softball season, which starts with a tough opener.


There was this barnburner of a game between Clovis East and Clovis West.


And finally, there was the polar vortex that gripped the Upper Midwest -- specifically, the Valley's collective relief that it wasn't happening here.
