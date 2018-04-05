Friday is "National Caramel Popcorn Day", here's where you can get a FREE bag in Northeast Fresno

A local Fresno business wants you to celebrate and participate in "National Caramel Popcorn Day" on Friday."Grandpa's Popcorn and Sweets" is giving out free sample bags at their store on Nees near First in Northeast Fresno on Friday from 11am-7pm.Here's a message from their Facebook announcement: "Here at Grandpa's Popcorn & Sweets we will be celebrating by giving out sample bags of our Caramel corn to all our customers who come in! "