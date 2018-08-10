From bistec ranchero to bolillos: 3 new spots to score Mexican food in Fresno

Taco Bout It
1020 E. Shaw Ave., Hoover
Photo: Michelle P./Yelp
Taco Bout It is a food truck offering tacos and more. The family-owned truck is usually situated at 1020 E. Shaw Ave., but you can follow its Facebook page for updates on its location.
The truck's array of Mexican foods, includes homemade tortillas, which are used in its tacos, burritos, quesadillas and sopes. It also has specialty dishes like carne asada fries.
With five stars out of two reviews on Yelp, Taco Bout It has received a positive response in its early days.
Yelper Arthur C., who reviewed Taco Bout It on July 11, wrote, "Best tacos in Fresno, hands down. Love the homemade tortillas, generous portions of meat & tasty salsa."
Danays M. agreed, "Awesome taco truck. They have great service with homemade tortillas. They have their hours posted on their Facebook page. They also have dollar tacos on taco Tuesday."
Taco Bout It is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday and 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
El Azteca
3209 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 105, Bullard
Photo: El Azteca/Yelp
El Azteca is a new restaurant serving up classic Mexican comfort food from its space at 3209 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 105.
On the menu, look for the burrito supreme, as well as the bistec ranchero plate with beef braised in a pepper, onion and tomato sauce.
Yelp users are excited about El Azteca, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on the site.
Yelper Tony H., who reviewed El Azteca on August 8, wrote, "Friendly staff & great food. Lots of booth seating and large table available for bigger parties. Today we ordered asada tacos & chicken enchiladas; both were delicious, fresh & served hot."
And Michael S. added, "Fantastic burritos and thoughtful service. Had the asada burrito and it came out fast. Just the right size."
El Azteca is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Mi Panaderia La Michoacana
4474 E. Belmont Ave., Roosevelt
Photo: Mi Panaderia La Michoacana/Yelp
Mi Panaderia La Michoacana is a Mexican bakery and food stand. Located at 4474 E. Belmont Ave., it is the project of Michoacan native Jerry Gonzalez, as the Fresno Bee recently reported.
In addition to the racks of pan dulce, tres leches cakes and classic doughnuts, customers can expect to find standbys like tacos, tortas, burritos and a few offbeat choices like pizza al pastor.
And then there's the gelatina -- a layered Jell-O concoction that is a traditional dessert in Michoacan.
The bakery's current rating of five stars out of two reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users for the fledgling business.
Yelper Leopoldo E., who was the first user to visit Mi Panaderia La Michoacana on August 5, wrote, "Best asada tacos and delicious enchiladas made outside."
"The service was amazing and the food was the best," added Hannas Q.
Mi Panaderia La Michoacana is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.