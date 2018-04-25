From doughnuts to dumplings: the 5 newest businesses to debut in Fresno

From a deliciously creative donut shop to a cosmetic store with a cult following, read on for the newest hot spots to make their debut around town.
Judy's Donuts
Photo: Jeremy c./Yelp
Judy's Donuts is a spot to score doughnuts and more that recently opened at 6733 N Riverside Dr. in Bullard.
Judy's slings donuts featuring creative toppings, like bacon and maple, chocolate chip and lucky charms. You'll also find cream puffs, doughnut holes and muffins, plus coffee to help wash your treats down.
Morphe
Photo: Lorraine C./Yelp
With much fanfare among local make-up mavens, Morphelaunched a new shop at 639 E. Shaw Ave. inside the Fashion Fair mall in north Fresno earlier this month.
The shop carries the brand's ever-popular cosmetics lines and beauty tools, as well as new items like Blushing Babes blush trio and the Babe in Paradise highlighter palette.
JUGO Salad & Juice Bar
Photo: Erin E./YELP
JUGO Salad & Juice Bar is a new spot to score fresh, healthy meals and beverages. It recently opened its doors at 1169 E Champlain Dr. in Woodward.
Diners can choose a signature salad, or build their own salad, oat or acai bowl to pair with a cold-pressed juice or fresh smoothie.
Tap & Cellar
Photo: Danays M./Yelp
Tap & Cellar is a beer and wine bar that debuted on St. Patrick's Day at 317 W Bedford Ave. in Bullard.
The spacious bar has 20 craft beers on tap, plus an extensive wine list and live music.
And with a five-star rating out of six reviews, Yelpers are enthusiastic about Tap & Cellar so far.
Little Fat Dumpling
Photo: LISA D./YELP
A new addition to Woodward Park, Little Fat Dumpling is a dumpling house located at 8482 N Friant Rd., Suite 103, inside the Park Crossing Shopping Center.
True to its name, Little Fat Dumpling specializes in handmade dumplings, as well as traditional Chinese favorites. The dumpling selection includes options such as pork with cabbage and shrimp with leeks, or sizzling hot soup dumplings with shrimp, pork or both.