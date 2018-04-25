FOOD & DRINK

From doughnuts to dumplings: the 5 newest businesses to debut in Fresno

Photo: U K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in discovering the freshest new spots in Fresno?

From a deliciously creative donut shop to a cosmetic store with a cult following, read on for the newest hot spots to make their debut around town.

Judy's Donuts



Photo: Jeremy c./Yelp

Judy's Donuts is a spot to score doughnuts and more that recently opened at 6733 N Riverside Dr. in Bullard.

Judy's slings donuts featuring creative toppings, like bacon and maple, chocolate chip and lucky charms. You'll also find cream puffs, doughnut holes and muffins, plus coffee to help wash your treats down.

Morphe



Photo: Lorraine C./Yelp

With much fanfare among local make-up mavens, Morphelaunched a new shop at 639 E. Shaw Ave. inside the Fashion Fair mall in north Fresno earlier this month.

The shop carries the brand's ever-popular cosmetics lines and beauty tools, as well as new items like Blushing Babes blush trio and the Babe in Paradise highlighter palette.

JUGO Salad & Juice Bar



Photo: Erin E./YELP

JUGO Salad & Juice Bar is a new spot to score fresh, healthy meals and beverages. It recently opened its doors at 1169 E Champlain Dr. in Woodward.

Diners can choose a signature salad, or build their own salad, oat or acai bowl to pair with a cold-pressed juice or fresh smoothie.

Tap & Cellar



Photo: Danays M./Yelp
Tap & Cellar is a beer and wine bar that debuted on St. Patrick's Day at 317 W Bedford Ave. in Bullard.

The spacious bar has 20 craft beers on tap, plus an extensive wine list and live music.

And with a five-star rating out of six reviews, Yelpers are enthusiastic about Tap & Cellar so far.

Little Fat Dumpling



Photo: LISA D./YELP

A new addition to Woodward Park, Little Fat Dumpling is a dumpling house located at 8482 N Friant Rd., Suite 103, inside the Park Crossing Shopping Center.

True to its name, Little Fat Dumpling specializes in handmade dumplings, as well as traditional Chinese favorites. The dumpling selection includes options such as pork with cabbage and shrimp with leeks, or sizzling hot soup dumplings with shrimp, pork or both.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News