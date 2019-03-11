From pad Thai to green papaya salad: Here are Merced's top 4 Thai spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai eateries around Merced, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
1. Sam Cafe
Photo: karen c./Yelp
Topping the list is Sam Cafe. Located at 235 W. 12th St., the Thai spot is the highest rated Thai restaurant in Merced, boasting four stars out of 319 reviews on Yelp.
2. New Thai Cuisine
Photo: joey o./Yelp
Next up is New Thai Cuisine, situated at 909 W. 16th St. With four stars out of 287 reviews on Yelp, the popular Thai restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Thai Star
Photo: Ezri V./Yelp
Thai Star, located at 57 W. Alexander Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Thai spot 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews.
4. Bangkok Thai Restaurant
Photo: Sivilay T./Yelp
Bangkok Thai Restaurant, an authentic Thai spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 120 Yelp reviews. Head over to 235 W. Main St. to see for yourself.
