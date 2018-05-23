From Salvadoran to Peruvian, these 3 Fresno favorites sling Latin American flavors

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Latin American restaurants around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Zamora Taqueria
Photo: Diego M./Yelp
Topping the list is Zamora Taqueria. Located at 619 E. Divisadero St. in central Fresno, the Salvadoran and Mexican mom-and-pop shop boasts 4.5 stars out of 158 reviews on Yelp.
Yelpers rave about the house specialty: pupusas, a classic Salvadoran dish of thick, fried corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and meat, which come in varieties like yucca with chicharrones and chile relleno.
2. Senor Aji Peruvian Bistro
Photo: Senor Aji Peruvian Bistro/Yelp
Next up is Bullard's Senor Aji Peruvian Bistro, situated at 6701 N. Milburn Ave., Suite 130. With 4.5 stars out of 134 reviews on Yelp, the Peruvian spot from chef Mauricio Arizola and Lilian Arizola has proven to be a local favorite.
Popular dishes on the menu include the lomo saltado, a stir fry with your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, red onions, aji amarillo chile, Peruvian soy sauce and pisco brandy; and the Tacu Tacu Senor Aji, a crispy canary bean and rice cake topped with beef, shrimp and Peruvian soy sauce and served with banana fries.
3. Limon
Photo: Limon/Yelp
Finally, Bullard's Limon is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Peruvian and Asian fusion spot, from chef Aldo Escribens, 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews.
Yelpers recommend the petrale sole fillet, sauteed with garlic and capers in a buttery white wine sauce; and the truffle mac and cheese.
Head over to 7089 N. Marks Ave., Suite 101, to see for yourself.