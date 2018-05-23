FOOD & DRINK

From Salvadoran to Peruvian, these 3 Fresno favorites sling Latin American flavors

Zamora Taqueria | Photo: Cindy H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to branch out from Mexican food into other Latin American cuisines?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Latin American restaurants around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Zamora Taqueria



Photo: Diego M./Yelp

Topping the list is Zamora Taqueria. Located at 619 E. Divisadero St. in central Fresno, the Salvadoran and Mexican mom-and-pop shop boasts 4.5 stars out of 158 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers rave about the house specialty: pupusas, a classic Salvadoran dish of thick, fried corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and meat, which come in varieties like yucca with chicharrones and chile relleno.

2. Senor Aji Peruvian Bistro



Photo: Senor Aji Peruvian Bistro/Yelp

Next up is Bullard's Senor Aji Peruvian Bistro, situated at 6701 N. Milburn Ave., Suite 130. With 4.5 stars out of 134 reviews on Yelp, the Peruvian spot from chef Mauricio Arizola and Lilian Arizola has proven to be a local favorite.

Popular dishes on the menu include the lomo saltado, a stir fry with your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, red onions, aji amarillo chile, Peruvian soy sauce and pisco brandy; and the Tacu Tacu Senor Aji, a crispy canary bean and rice cake topped with beef, shrimp and Peruvian soy sauce and served with banana fries.

3. Limon



Photo: Limon/Yelp

Finally, Bullard's Limon is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Peruvian and Asian fusion spot, from chef Aldo Escribens, 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews.

Yelpers recommend the petrale sole fillet, sauteed with garlic and capers in a buttery white wine sauce; and the truffle mac and cheese.

Head over to 7089 N. Marks Ave., Suite 101, to see for yourself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News