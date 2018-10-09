FOOD & DRINK

From sushi to souvenirs, here are the 3 freshest new businesses to open in Fresno

Photo: Mi Panaderia La Michoacana/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to check out the newest restaurant and retail additions to Fresno? From a Japanese spot to a Mexican bakery, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to open near you.

Toshiko Ramen And Sushi Bar



Photo: Christopher R./Yelp

Toshiko Ramen And Sushi Bar is a sushi bar, offering ramen and more, that recently opened at 1112 Fulton St. in Downtown Fresno.

Owners Horace and Hiromi Steward and chef David Valenzuela are serving up classic Japanese dishes along with innovative fare like the tonkatsu tonkotsu ramen, as we previously reported.

1418 Fulton Daily Market



Photo: 1418 Fulton Daily Market/Yelp

Stroll past 1418 Fulton St. in Downtown Fresno and you'll find 1418 Fulton Daily Market, a new eclectic arts and crafts spot and souvenir shop.

The quirky, family-owned store stocks zines, jewelry, clothing, houseplants, pins and patches from local artists, and a selection of photography-related supplies, from film to photography art books.

Mi Panaderia La Michoacana



Photo: Mi Panaderia La Michoacana/Yelp

If you're in the mood for a sweet dessert, stop by 4474 E. Belmont Ave. in Southeast Fresno and you'll find Mi Panaderia La Michoacana, a Mexican bakery run by Michoacan native Jerry Gonzalez.

On offer here are a wide selection of treats like pan dulce, tres leches cakes and classic doughnuts, along with some savory dishes like tacos, tortas and burritos.
