FRESNO

Furry friends welcome at new restaurant taking place of the old Elephant Bar in North Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

There are 26 Lazy Dog restaurants spread across California, Nevada, Texas, and Colorado. Fresno will soon be added to that list. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
There are 26 Lazy Dog restaurants spread across California, Nevada, Texas, and Colorado. Fresno will soon be added to that list.

Chris Simms, Founder and CEO of Lazy Dog, said, "It's really handcrafted American food, with a little bit of a global twist. We focus on craveable classics, like pot roast and meatloaf and chicken pot pie, but at the same time we have some bold innovative items."

When you walk into a Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar it is like you're at a ski lodge-- somewhere you can unwind and relax.

"It feels like you are going away to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where I spent a huge portion of my childhood," said Simms.

The best part-- you can enjoy your food with your four-legged best friend. There is a special menu and a few rules for your furry friends which you can read below.



"We welcome dogs on our patios. So we got fire pits-- with dogs, it becomes a really social environment out there," said Simms.

They chose the old Elephant Bar, because, well, location is everything.

Simms said, "It was closest to the areas that we wanted to attract from. So we really just kind of waited and waited and finally when the Elephant Bar became available that's when we pounced."

Retired economics professor Henry Nishimoto said that is a great location, but more and more restaurants are going to have to have a niche like the Lazy Dog.

"The economy, for all intents and purposes, is at full capacity-- what generally and historically follows is you have a recession. If and when that happens retail outlets, restaurants, commercials businesses are going to have to become much more creative and competitive."

As crews get Lazy Dog ready to open residents will see a large stone tower that will go up-- a signature of the restaurant.

If you are looking to take a seat at the Lazy Dog you'll have to wait a few more months. It isn't expected to open until this fall.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantfresnoconstructionbusinessFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News