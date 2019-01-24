RECALL

General Mills recalls bags of flour over salmonella concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

General Mills recalls flour due to salmonella concerns. Maribel Aber reports during Action News Mornings on January 24, 2019.

MINNEAPOLIS --
General Mills is voluntarily recalling some bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour because of salmonella concerns.

The 5-pound (2.26 kilograms) bags have a "better if used by" date of April 20, 2020 and the UPC code 000-16000-19610-0. Customers should discard the product.

The company says it discovered salmonella during sampling of the product, but it has not received "any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses."

General Mills says all other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected.

Salmonella can lead to fever, diarrhea, nausea and abdominal pain.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumeru.s. & worldrecallsalmonellafood
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
Blood pressure medication recalled for containing cancer-causing substance
Perdue chicken recall: 'May contain' wood
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to increased fire risk
RXBar recalls protein bars that may contain peanuts
More recall
FOOD & DRINK
Fun facts about peanut butter
Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unavailable this year
Study suggests you can resist junk food by smelling it
McDonald's offering free bacon on any menu item during 'Bacon Hour' next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
CHP tells drivers what to do if approached by con-artist impersonating 'disabled motorist'
Dog finds forever home after being left to die in locked cage
Dramatic chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Fontana
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
YouTube star rescues trapped parrot in South LA
Police search for killer after Fresno mother with serious injuries dies at hospital
Court orders Italy to pay $20,000 in damages to Amanda Knox
Show More
Casey Hathaway: All we know about the 3-year-old's disappearance
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
37-year-old woman hit, killed by car in Dos Palos
President Trump says he will give State of the Union 'when the Shutdown is over'
3 men rob West Fresno Deli Delicious at gunpoint
More News