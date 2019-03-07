A new Italian spot, offering pizzas and sub sandwiches, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1345 N. Willow Ave., Suite 100, the newcomer is called Clovis Pizza Sub.
Visitors can choose between a variety of pizza slices, from spicy veggie and curry chicken to garlic spinach and classic four cheese. Italian appetizers and calzones are on offer as well, along with pasta dishes and sub sandwiches like the chicken Florentine with red onion, tomatoes, mozzarella and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With just one review so far, Clovis Pizza Sub has already made a positive impression.
Tony J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 27, wrote, "Great customer service and pizza! Good luck with the new business -- if other customers have similar experiences to mine, I'm sure that customers will gravitate!"
Head on over to check it out: Clovis Pizza Sub is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Get pizza pies and more at Clovis's new Clovis Pizza Sub
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News