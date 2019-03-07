Food & Drink

Get pizza pies and more at Clovis's new Clovis Pizza Sub

Photo: Ricky G./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Italian spot, offering pizzas and sub sandwiches, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1345 N. Willow Ave., Suite 100, the newcomer is called Clovis Pizza Sub.

Visitors can choose between a variety of pizza slices, from spicy veggie and curry chicken to garlic spinach and classic four cheese. Italian appetizers and calzones are on offer as well, along with pasta dishes and sub sandwiches like the chicken Florentine with red onion, tomatoes, mozzarella and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With just one review so far, Clovis Pizza Sub has already made a positive impression.

Tony J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 27, wrote, "Great customer service and pizza! Good luck with the new business -- if other customers have similar experiences to mine, I'm sure that customers will gravitate!"

Head on over to check it out: Clovis Pizza Sub is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.

---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkclovishoodline
TOP STORIES
Fresno deputies searching for man wanted for shooting
Rock slide closes part of Highway 41 into Thursday
Power restored after outage left thousands in the dark in Madera
Man walks into grocery store, stabs woman in throat
ACLU sues after students' quotes removed from yearbook
Family wins civil lawsuit accusing Fresno police officer of 'excessive force'
Fresno man left to die in an alley, deputies say
Show More
Porterville man arrested after teen girl's body found in orchard
Fresno native among those killed in Kenya helicopter crash
Crews monitor high flow rates on Kaweah River
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Valley water agencies say they're prepared for high rainfall
More TOP STORIES News