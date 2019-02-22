FOOD & DRINK

Get to know the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Fresno

Heirloom. | Photo: Brittany I./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in exploring the newest businesses to open in Fresno? From an American spot to a doughnut stop, read on to see the newest businesses to open their doors recently.

Heirloom



Photo: jeremy c./Yelp

Heirloom is a New American spot that recently opened at 8398 N. Fresno St., Suite 101, in Northeast Fresno.

It has a full bar menu, which includes signature cocktails, wine, beer, infusions and shaken teas. Pair any of them with an assortment of sandwiches, salads and flatbreads, or order an entree such as steak, crusted salmon or butternut squash ravioli.

So far, it's been well-received: it's got a 4.5-star rating out of 79 reviews on Yelp.

Hungry? Stop in from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday or 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.

SK Donuts



Photo: steven k./Yelp


SK Donuts is a spot to score doughnuts and more, that recently opened at 6061 E. Kings Canyon Road, Suite 106, in Southeast Fresno.

Standouts from the menu include traditional glazed and cream-filled doughnuts topped with icing and sprinkles, as well as unique flavors. There are also apple fritters, cinnamon rolls and other pastries.

This business has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating out of five reviews.

It's open 5 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Bollywood Indian Street Food



Photo: happy b./Yelp
Bollywood Indian Street Food is an Indian spot, that recently opened its doors at 7059 N. Cedar Ave. in Northeast Fresno.

On the menu, look for kebabs, "Bollywood" tacos and entrees such as chana masala, veggie korma and lamb curry. There are plenty of sides to choose from, like naan and roti, plus authentic desserts like gulab jamun.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 46 reviews on Yelp so far, the new restaurant seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Check it out from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
---

