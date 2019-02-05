Get to know the 3 freshest new businesses to open in Fresno

Bonchon
Photo: Bonchon - Fresno/Yelp
Bonchon is an Asian fusion spot, offering Korean-style chicken wings and more, that recently opened at 3039 E. Campus Pointe Drive in Northeast Fresno.
Chicken drums, wings and strips are each on hand, along with fusion dishes such as sesame ginger salad, shrimp dumplings with honey dijon dressing and Japchae -- a stir-fried dish complete with glass noodles, marinated beef, Bonchon soy garlic sauce and more. (You can view the full menu here.)
Boba Silog
PHOTO: vanessa l./YELP
Boba Silog is a Filipino spot, featuring bubble tea and Filipino fare, that recently opened at 1112 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 101 in Northeast Fresno.
Menu offerings include an assortment of small bites, breakfast eats and silog dishes consisting of garlic fried rice, egg and various proteins (pork, fried chicken or baby back ribs to name a few). Coffee, smoothies and organic milk teas are also available. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Club Pilates
Photo: club pilates/Yelp
New to 7735 N. Blackstone, Suite 101 in Northwest Fresno is Club Pilates, a fitness studio chain with outposts situated across the country.
According to its website, the new location features full-body, low-impact workouts designed for both beginners and dedicated athletes alike. Come check out one of the studio's unique class formats, each utilizing specialized equipment and formatted " to challenge your mind as well as your body."