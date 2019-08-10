Food & Drink

Good news! 'Five' the restaurant is reopening after nearly a year - and it's hiring

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A northeast Fresno restaurant closed for nearly one year is ready to reopen.

And owners are looking to hire a whole new crew.

'Five' restaurant is located on Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue.

It was forced to shut down last September after a fire broke out in the kitchen and caused extensive damage.

According to the Facebook page of 'Five', they are hiring for positions, including chef, front and back kitchen and servers.

They are also looking for a hostess, bartender and a manager.

'Five' will be hosting interviews on the patio next Tuesday through Friday.

To print out an application, just go to their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresno
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
40 dogs living in filthy conditions seized from Fresno County home
Modesto rejects 'Straight Pride' event
California's only known wolf pack adds 3 pups
Inmate bus used to take kids to summer camp angers mom
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
4-year-old involved in ATV crash in Kings County has died, CHP says
Bodycam captures DUI driver crashing into patrol car in Madera
Show More
4 suspected human cases of West Nile Virus in Tulare County
Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Walmart store
Shopper asks for 'something that would kill 200 people'
Ring camera captures out of control truck careening toward Texas body shop
Police: Fla. man drives golf cart into Walmart, tries to run over people
More TOP STORIES News