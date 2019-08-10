Good news! 'Five' the restaurant is reopening after nearly a year - and it's hiring

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A northeast Fresno restaurant closed for nearly one year is ready to reopen.And owners are looking to hire a whole new crew.'Five' restaurant is located on Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue.It was forced to shut down last September after a fire broke out in the kitchen and caused extensive damage.According to the Facebook page of 'Five', they are hiring for positions, including chef, front and back kitchen and servers.They are also looking for a hostess, bartender and a manager.'Five' will be hosting interviews on the patio next Tuesday through Friday.To print out an application, just go to their website.