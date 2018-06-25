FOOD & DRINK

Grab a healthy meal fast at new Visalia eatery The Salad Shop

Photo: Shirley B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Visalia is getting in on a countrywide trend: fast-casual salads. Located at 4137 W. Noble Ave., the new addition is called The Salad Shop.

Family owned and operated, the eatery lets customers build their own salads from a long list of fresh ingredients, or choose from suggested combinations, like the John's Special (romaine lettuce and spring mix, feta cheese, dried cranberries, almonds and vinaigrette dressing) and the Vegan Fiesta (romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, kidney beans, black beans, corn, tortilla strips and southwest dressing).

There is no seating at The Salad Shop; all orders are to go. Some pre-made salads are available for an even faster approach to lunch or dinner at home.

The Salad Shop has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp.

Pedro P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 12, said, "Super clean and fresh just like everyone else's experiences. Super friendly staff."

Yelper Jessie B. added, "Cheap salad place if you're needing a fresh choice on the go. Love the buffet-style salad options. For a standard price you put whatever you want in the container. For added protein, it's extra."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Salad Shop is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
