FOOD & DRINK

Halloween 2018: Chipotle Boorito and other freebies and deals

It's Halloween, and we've got a list of scary deals to help you get in the holiday spirit.

Chipotle

Get a Boo-rito for just $4, as long as you're in costume from 3 p.m. to close. Guests can choose a salad, bowl or an order of tacos for the deal. It's good for one per person. Enter code BOORITO in the Chipotle app or online.

IHOP

Children 12 and under get a free scary-face pancake from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Halloween. The pancake has strawberries, Oreo cookies, whipped topping and candy corn.

Applebee's

There's a zombie outbreak - just in time for Halloween. The DOLLAR ZOMBIE is Applebee's drink of the month for October, and it's invading Applebee's nationwide. It's a mixture of rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, lime and is garnished with a Vidal gummi brain. Save one for yourself while there's still time.

Baskin-Robbins

This October 31, guests can celebrate Halloween in the sweetest way possible with any regular or kids-sized scoop of ice cream for $1.50 at participating locations nationwide.

Joe's Crab Shack

Celebrate at Joe's and get a FREE kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree. Offer valid on October 31, 2018 only. Show this offer to your server to redeem.

Krispy Kreme

Any customer in costume gets one free doughnut at participating locations. No purchase necessary.

P.F. Chang's
Enjoy 20% off all takeout and catering orders this Hallo-week, Monday, 10/29 through Thursday, 11/1. Use code: 20TOGO when placing your order online or over the phone.

Red Robin
Get 20% off your to-go order with promo code YMMM20 on 10/31. And kids eat for $1.99 every Wednesday dine-in.
Related Topics:
foodsave moneyhalloweenrestaurantdealsfree food
FOOD & DRINK
Ben & Jerry's unveils Pecan Resist flavor ahead of midterm elections
From steak to sushi, here are 3 new restaurants to check out in Northeast Fresno
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar debuts New American cuisine in Northwest Fresno
River Park gets a new steakhouse: churrasco chain Texas De Brazil
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Two shot, injured at Northeast Fresno AM/PM
1 dead after cotton module collision on Highway 33
3 siblings fatally struck at Ind. school bus stop; driver charged
Waymo given green light to start testing fully self-driving cars in California
1 man dead after car collides head on with school bus in Porterville
Man threatens to "bash child's head in" with a sledgehammer
Beloved pugs stolen from man's car outside NJ Goodwill
Law experts weight in on Trump's call to end birthright citizenship
Show More
Interfaith gathering to honor Synagogue shooting victims draws hundreds to North Fresno
VIDEO: Man arrested after wielding 2 chainsaws on BART train
Video captures 'fight club' at St Louis day care
Three teens arrested for carjacking and robbery in Fresno County
Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for owner of stolen items
More News