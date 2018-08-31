U.S. & WORLD

Healthier Frappuccinos? Starbucks is testing out new recipes

EMBED </>More Videos

Starbucks is quietly testing out healthier Frappuccino recipes in a bid to entice Frappuccino lovers.

By
Starbucks is testing out healthier Frappuccino recipes. The coffee chain said Frappuccino sales have been dropping as people become more health conscious.

The new recipes are part of Starbucks' effort to reduce sugar in its indulgent beverages by 25 percent by 2020.

The key to the new recipes has been separating the flavoring from the sugar.

The new Frappuccino recipe contains fewer calories and less of the sweet stuff.

Starbucks says Pumpkin Spice is coming back August 28
Coffee lovers, rejoice! Pumpkin Spice season is almost here!


In the new recipe, a 16-ounce caramel variety contains 370 calories instead of 420, and include 49 grams of sugar instead of 67 grams.

For more than a year, Starbucks has been testing out the new recipes in 600 stores in California, Missouri, and Rhode Island.

See all of Starbucks' beverages that are under 200 calories.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodstarbuckscoffeefoodhealth foodhealthu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News