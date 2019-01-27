FOOD & DRINK

Heinz creates 'ketchup caviar' for Valentine's Day

You've heard of fancy ketchup, but never quite like this.

Heinz has created "ketchup caviar."

The company announced on Twitter they're giving away the pearls of ketchup to 150 sweepstakes winners.

All you have to do is reply to Heinz announcement tweet, with the hashtags #heinzketchupcaviar and #sweeps before midnight on Tuesday morning.

The winners will be randomly selected Tuesday.
