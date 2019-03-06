Food & Drink

Heinz introduces two mayo mashups: Mayocue and Mayomust

EMBED <>More Videos

Heinz launches new condiment combinations: as seen on Action News at 5 a.m., March 6, 2019

PHILADELPHIA -- Last year, Heinz kicked things up a notch with their blend of mayonnaise and ketchup. But now mayo lovers will have even more options.

The company is launching two new creations:

Heinz Mayocue sauce, a tasty combination of mayonnaise and barbecue sauce.

Heinz Mayomust sauce, a delicious mashup of mayonnaise and mustard.

"Sauce lovers nationwide have been mixing different condiments to create flavor combinations that will take their favorite foods to the next level for years," said Nicole Kulwicki, Director of Marketing for the HEINZ brand. "First with MAYOCHUP sauce and now with MAYOCUE and MAYOMUST sauces, we're taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect condiment blends from the start!"

The sauces are sold in 16.5oz bottles for roughly $3.49.

Customers will see them on store shelves this spring.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinessfoodconsumer
TOP STORIES
Porterville man arrested after teen girl's body found in orchard
SR-178 in Kern County shut for 1 or 2 days due to falling boulders
Cousins marry and seek to have union legally recognized
Uber driver leaves woman stranded for not flirting with him
Man arrested for beating family's missing dog, tying legs with cord
Parents of cadet killed in NY accident retrieve his sperm
Sisters confess they 'euthanized' elderly father, police say
Show More
Taco Bell employees fired after video surfaces of fight
Missing 2-month-old found dead, mother hospitalized
Man and deputy who saved him cross paths 12 years later for long overdue reunion
New technology could help detectives find 1994 murder suspect
VIDEO: Firefighters save American flag from fire
More TOP STORIES News