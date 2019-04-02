Food & Drink

Here are Fresno's top 3 gluten-free spots

Photo: Pieology Pizzeria/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving gluten-free food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gluten-free spots around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.


1. Casa De Tamales




photo: amber j./yelp

Topping the list is Casa de Tamales. Located at 609 E. Olive Ave. in Central Fresno, the Mexican, gluten-free and vegetarian spot is the highest rated gluten-free restaurant in Fresno. Boasting four stars out of 242 reviews on Yelp, the restaurant is a favorite for locals.

2. Pieology Pizzeria




Next up is Northwest Fresno's Pieology Pizzeria, situated at 5068 N. Palm Ave. With four stars out of 224 reviews on Yelp, the vegan and gluten-free spot, offering pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Chicago's Pizza With A Twist




Photo: Jennifer W./Yelp

Northwest Fresno's Chicago's Pizza With A Twist, located at 3050 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 105, is another top choice. Yelpers give the vegan and gluten-free spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 110 reviews.
---

