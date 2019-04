Here are Fresno's top 3 gluten-free spots

1. Casa De Tamales

2. Pieology Pizzeria

3. Chicago's Pizza With A Twist

Craving gluten-free food?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gluten-free spots around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.Topping the list is Casa de Tamales . Located at 609 E. Olive Ave. in Central Fresno, the Mexican, gluten-free and vegetarian spot is the highest rated gluten-free restaurant in Fresno. Boasting four stars out of 242 reviews on Yelp, the restaurant is a favorite for locals.Next up is Northwest Fresno's Pieology Pizzeria , situated at 5068 N. Palm Ave. With four stars out of 224 reviews on Yelp, the vegan and gluten-free spot, offering pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.Northwest Fresno's Chicago's Pizza With A Twist , located at 3050 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 105, is another top choice. Yelpers give the vegan and gluten-free spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 110 reviews.---