FOOD & DRINK

Here are Northeast Fresno's 3 newest businesses to open

Pizza Pasta Pomodoro. | Photo: Jimmy J./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting intel on the newest businesses to open in Northeast Fresno? From a blowout salon to a bakery, read on for the newest hot spots to land in this area of Fresno.

Afterglow


1552 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 107
Photo: afterglow/Yelp

Afterglow calls itself a bronzing and blowout bar, offering UV and sunless bronzing along with hair blowout services. Services include a blowout and braid, blowout and scalp treatment and even a little ladies blowout.

With a five-star Yelp rating out of three reviews, Afterglow has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Stephanie P., who reviewed the business on Nov. 18, wrote, "Absolutely love this new place. The decor is amazing, the staff are very welcoming and champagne while getting your hair done? Yes, please! Their hair products are amazing."

And Maryann S. wrote, "This is a beautiful top-notch place and very clean. Customer service was awesome. Willing to go the extra mile. Love this new gem in town. Will be a frequent customer."

Afterglow is open from 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.

Pizza Pasta Pomodoro


7975 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 105
Photo: jimmy j./Yelp

Pizza Pasta Pomodoro is an Italian spot, offering pizza and more.

On the menu, look for pasta bowls like fettuccine with marinara sauce and fusilli with basil pesto and six signature pizzas. Stay local and order the Fresno, which comes with salame piccante and Fresno chile, or the marinara, topped with Sicilian oregano and garlic oil.

Pizza Pasta Pomodoro currently holds five stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Nicola B., who reviewed it on Nov 19, wrote, "All in all, I'm impressed and looking forward to ordering from here again."

Yelper Abraham A. wrote, "Had it for the first time today. One of the best pizzas I have ever had. Everything was perfect. It's family owned, all the ingredients are fresh and the dough is made daily."

Pizza Pasta Pomodoro is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4:30-9 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, and 4-9 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Tuesday.)

Acevedo's Postreria Gourmet


1134 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 106
Photo: acevedo's postreria gourmet/Yelp

Another newcomer, Acevedo's Postreria Gourmet is a patisserie/cake shop and bakery, offering desserts and more.

On the menu, look for a variety of cakes, cupcakes, brownies, cookies and sweet treats like chocolate-covered strawberries. Yelpers rave about the taste and the presentation of the desserts, especially the Chocoflan with fruit and chocolate candy.

It's still early days for Acevedo's Postreria Gourmet, which has just two reviews on Yelp thus far.

Yelper Natali A. wrote, "Ordered the brownie cakes. They look amazing and they taste even better. They were the perfect amount of chocolate goodness. Everyone was in love with them. Definitely the only place to go for your dessert needs."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
Krispy Kreme doughnuts are dressed up for the holidays
University in New Jersey blocks Chick-fil-A as dining option, cites values
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman murdered in Porterville, Tulare Co. Sheriff's detectives on the scene investigating
Tenants of Madera apartment complex forced to leave after crash causes power outage
City of Fresno prepares for storm system approaching Central Valley
State Center community colleges participating in Giving Tuesday
Valley helps ship out Best Buy orders
Local breweries join others to create 'Resilience' IPA to help Camp Fire victims
Jury set to decide fate of man accused of killing wife, removing body at her request
Democrats sue Fresno County to see whose votes got rejected
Show More
Man who fired gun in Tower District, killing 16-year old bystander sentenced 24 years
Former Merced Pastor sentenced to more than 100 years in prison
Fresno State at #25 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Justin Timberlake postpones concert at Save Mart Center
Tulare City Hall evacuated as police investigate bomb threat
More News