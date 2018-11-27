Here are Northeast Fresno's 3 newest businesses to open

Afterglow
1552 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 107
Photo: afterglow/Yelp
Afterglow calls itself a bronzing and blowout bar, offering UV and sunless bronzing along with hair blowout services. Services include a blowout and braid, blowout and scalp treatment and even a little ladies blowout.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of three reviews, Afterglow has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Stephanie P., who reviewed the business on Nov. 18, wrote, "Absolutely love this new place. The decor is amazing, the staff are very welcoming and champagne while getting your hair done? Yes, please! Their hair products are amazing."
And Maryann S. wrote, "This is a beautiful top-notch place and very clean. Customer service was awesome. Willing to go the extra mile. Love this new gem in town. Will be a frequent customer."
Afterglow is open from 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.
Pizza Pasta Pomodoro
7975 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 105
Photo: jimmy j./Yelp
Pizza Pasta Pomodoro is an Italian spot, offering pizza and more.
On the menu, look for pasta bowls like fettuccine with marinara sauce and fusilli with basil pesto and six signature pizzas. Stay local and order the Fresno, which comes with salame piccante and Fresno chile, or the marinara, topped with Sicilian oregano and garlic oil.
Pizza Pasta Pomodoro currently holds five stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Nicola B., who reviewed it on Nov 19, wrote, "All in all, I'm impressed and looking forward to ordering from here again."
Yelper Abraham A. wrote, "Had it for the first time today. One of the best pizzas I have ever had. Everything was perfect. It's family owned, all the ingredients are fresh and the dough is made daily."
Pizza Pasta Pomodoro is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4:30-9 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, and 4-9 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Acevedo's Postreria Gourmet
1134 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 106
Photo: acevedo's postreria gourmet/Yelp
Another newcomer, Acevedo's Postreria Gourmet is a patisserie/cake shop and bakery, offering desserts and more.
On the menu, look for a variety of cakes, cupcakes, brownies, cookies and sweet treats like chocolate-covered strawberries. Yelpers rave about the taste and the presentation of the desserts, especially the Chocoflan with fruit and chocolate candy.
It's still early days for Acevedo's Postreria Gourmet, which has just two reviews on Yelp thus far.
Yelper Natali A. wrote, "Ordered the brownie cakes. They look amazing and they taste even better. They were the perfect amount of chocolate goodness. Everyone was in love with them. Definitely the only place to go for your dessert needs."