Here are Porterville's top 3 Southeast Asian spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southeast Asian spots around Porterville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best eateries to satisfy your cravings.
1. Thai Kitchen
Photo: H F./Yelp
Topping the list is Thai Kitchen. Located at 951 W. Henderson Ave., the Thai spot is the highest rated Southeast Asian restaurant in Porterville. Boasting four stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp, you will find authentic Thai cuisine from coconut prawns to panang salmon.
2. Vientiane Cuisine
Photo: Ngoc B./Yelp
Next up is Vientiane Cuisine, situated at 550 W. Olive, Suite A. With four stars out of 62 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese and Laotian eatery, which serves up seafood, beef and tofu dishes, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Two-Mada's Fast Food
Photo: Mary S./Yelp
Two-Mada's Fast Food, located at 33 W. Putnam Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Filipino restaurant four stars out of 13 reviews. Serving authentic Filipino dishes, such as adobo, lumpia and pancit, this spot has proven popular with locals.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.