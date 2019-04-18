hooters

Hooters in Fresno shuts down, owed $31,000 in rent

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It first opened in Fresno in 2004 amid quite a bit of controversy.

Now, an eviction notice is taped to the front door and the Hooters restaurant at Blackstone and Nees in River Park is officially closed.

The Fresno County sheriff's Department posted the notice on Tuesday.

According to court documents obtained by Action News, Fresno Owl Inc., a Southern California-based ownership group which owns Hooters of Fresno, was behind on rent.

Records show the business is currently more than $31,000 in default.

The restaurant chain is known for its "Hooter Girls" - waitresses dressed in tank tops and short shorts.

At this point, it's not known if another Hooters restaurant may open at another location in Fresno.
