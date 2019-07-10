Food & Drink

Hot dog rolls recalled due to choking hazard, plastic contamination

Several brands of hot dog rolls and buns have been recalled due to a choking hazard from small pieces of hard plastic.

Flower Foods found the plastic inside production equipment, but there are no reports of injuries.

The recalled products were sold under several brand names, including 7-Eleven, Market Pantry and Wonder.

All of the recalled products have a "Best By" date of either July 18, 2019 or July 19, 2019.

And the first three digits of the lot number are 111 and 180.

No related injuries or illnesses have been reported.

