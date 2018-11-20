THANKSGIVING

How many calories will your Thanksgiving meal cost you?

EMBED </>More Videos

According to research from the Calorie Control Council, a typical holiday dinner can add up to 3,000 calories.

The trip to grandmother's house this Thanksgiving may have you stressing about all those calories.

According to research from the Calorie Control Council, a typical holiday dinner can add up to 3,000 calories.

It came up with a typical Thanksgiving meal calorie count that includes the ever popular cheeseball with nuts, onion dip, roasted turkey, cornbread, bread stuffing, green bean casserole and pecan pie.

There are ways, however, to satisfy the belly without all those extras.

By using the Council's list of the most common Thanksgiving foods, you can makeover your meal with the same dishes by using lower calorie ingredients.

But if you're forced to eat somewhere else, the Calorie Control Council recommends fueling up before heading out, socializing away from the food, saving calories by choosing a smaller plate and serving yourself sample sizes of each dish.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodholidayhealththanksgiving
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THANKSGIVING
Thanksgiving air-travel rush gets off to a good start
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Friendsgiving Ideas: Food tips, decor, and more
Visalia Breakfast Lions Club donates 1,100 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
More thanksgiving
FOOD & DRINK
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
Ice cream company offers unique Thanksgiving flavors
Lemonshark Poke brings fresh fish and libations to Visalia
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Merced and Madera doctors say more children with severe symptoms are coming in
Porterville College basketball player threatened woman with weapon, then kidnapped and raped her: Police
Tarpey Village stabbing: Father describes victim's final moments
Hugs, smiles as tenants of apartment complex get heat after months
'We all basically got played': Neighbors of Visalia paralegal
WWll Vet laid to rest on 75th anniversary of his death
Thanksgiving air-travel rush gets off to a good start
Realtor's racy photos getting eyes on home listing
Show More
Visalia man convicted of raping unconscious woman - he had offered to help her get home
Fresno Unified suspends all outdoor activity due to unhealthy air quality
Severe flooding causes post office to close in Downtown Fresno
Man evades Sheriff's deputies in stolen vehicle in Central Fresno
3 semi-trucks destroyed after catching fire in parking lot
More News