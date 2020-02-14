food

How spicy is this Fresno restaurant's chicken? It may leave you in tears

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're serving up something new on Action News. We're listening to what our viewers and social media followers say when it comes to their favorite foods, and exploring them in a new segment called 'Dine 'n' Dish'.

Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken in northwest Fresno brings the heat.

"Nashville hot chicken is widely considered the bird that bites back because as soon as you bite into it, you feel a bite back," says owner David Mkhitaryan.

The sliders and tenders Mkhitaryan serves range from Country - no heat - all the way up to Angry, which uses Carolina Reaper and Ghost peppers.

Dmitri Martinez of Fresno was excited to try the hottest offering. He said, "Yeah, I heard I had to sign the waiver thing and thought, okay, I'll check it out."

Martinez signed a waiver and immediately took several bites of his sizzling slider.

It was enough to bring Martinez to tears but he's no quitter. He described the pain, "It kind of stays in the back. My tongue is kind of going numb a little bit."

Mkhitaryan said most people can't handle more than a bite or two of his hottest offering. "Of course they start crying and asking for milk afterwards."

David's love for spicy food scares us. He said, "If I could eat jalapenos with my cereal I would eat it."

If you can't stand the heat, stick with the tasty basics at the lower end.

The soft buns are filled with coleslaw while the tender chicken is drizzled with a special "come back" sauce designed to keep you coming back.
Mkhitaryan promised, "It'll change your life once you try it."

As for the logo, it's poultry in motion. David pointed out, "The chicken is dabbing definitely."

Martinez won a t-shirt for finishing his angry slider.

He wasn't overcome with emotion. Lunch made him shed sweat and tears.

In addition to the Fresno location, Mkhitaryan also has two restaurants in Los Angeles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnofoodchicken
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Where to find Pliny the Younger in the Valley
Kobe Fans pay tribute by enjoying his favorite Mexican food in Fullerton.
La Tapatia Tortillas selling heart-shaped chips for Valentine's Day
Surplus in grapes may not mean cheaper wine prices
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump visiting Bakersfield next week, White House confirms
Driver who died after car went airborne over San Joaquin River was drunk: CHP
Tule River Tribe plans to open cannabis dispensary off Highway 190
Counterfeit cash for cocaine led to innocent Fresno man's murder: Police
Teenager found hiding in Arizona, arrested in Fresno County's first murder case of 2020
66,000 marijuana convictions to be dismissed, Los Angeles County DA says
Valley businesses experience backlog in products from China
Show More
Sen. Bernie Sanders takes aim at PG&E in campaign video
Portion of Blackstone Avenue closed off after fatal crash
21-year-old arrested for shooting man at Corcoran apartment complex
Man struck, killed on Hwy 99 in Fresno, northbound lanes reopened
McClatchy Co., owner of the Fresno Bee, files for bankruptcy
More TOP STORIES News