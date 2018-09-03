How to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets this month

Chicken nugget fans, rejoice! Through the month of September, anyone can get one free order of Chick-fil-A nuggets - no purchase required!
Here's how it works:
Sign in or create an account for Chick-fil-A One - the company's free membership program.
Download the free Chick-fil-A app in the Apple App or Google Play Store.
Once logged in, the free offer will appear in the Rewards section of the app under My Rewards.
The offer is good for one eight-count Chick-fil-A nuggets or grilled nuggets.
The reward is only available until Sept. 29.
