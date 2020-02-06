Thursday get free frozen yogurt in Fresno for International Frozen Yogurt Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can get free yogurt from Yogurtland Thursday in celebration of International Frozen Yogurt Day.Both Fresno locations will give away the cold treat from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the ninth annual event.Customers can put on as many toppings as they like, as long as it fits in your cup, it's free!The first 100 fans will even receive a limited-edition, giant Yogurtland spoon.You can get your free yogurt at the stores at River Park and Campus Pointe.