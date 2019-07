Ben & Jerry's is thanking its customers for their service by serving up free ice cream.Here's the scoop: on Tuesday, April 9, customers are able to snag a free ice cream cone at any participating location The offer is only good from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.Ben & Jerry's has been celebrating Free Cone Day since 1979.In 2018, the company handed out more than one million free cones.