Hungry for Southeast Asian fare? Check out the 5 best choices in Clovis

Thai Country Restaurant. | Photo: Dave L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a delicious Southeast Asian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southeast Asian restaurants around Clovis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to get Thai and Vietnamese cuisine.

1. Pad Thai Restaurant



Photo: k j./Yelp

Topping the list is Pad Thai Restaurant. Located at 198 Shaw Ave., it is the highest-rated Southeast Asian restaurant in Clovis, boasting four stars out of 405 reviews on Yelp. The menu offers classics like pad thai, drunken noodles, pad see ew, basil fried rice and more. Chef's specials include crispy squid chili jam, garlic fried whole fish and larb chicken. Salads, curries and drinks are also available.

2. Thai Country Restaurant



Photo: joel c./Yelp

Next up is Thai Country Restaurant, situated at 151 W. Bullard Ave., Suite 103. With four stars out of 351 reviews on Yelp, the Thai spot has proven to be a local favorite. Dishes include deep-fried whole tilapia topped with ginger sauce, mushrooms, bell pepper, onion and cilantro; shrimp, scallops and squid sauteed with wine sauce and assorted vegetables; and roasted ginger duck with bell pepper, onion and mushrooms.

3. Pho Delite



Photo: Lady D./Yelp

Pho Delite, located at 393 W. Shaw Ave., Suite A14, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the casual Vietnamese restaurant four stars out of 223 reviews. Menu items include vermicelli with grilled prawns and pork; grilled beef and vegetables over rice; deep-fried tofu; and beef, seafood and vegetarian pho.

4. Pho 2006



Photo: amanda m./Yelp

Another Vietnamese spot, Pho 2006 has earned four stars out of 222 Yelp reviews. On the menu, offerings include rice with shredded pork, grilled pork chop and fried egg; rice with teriyaki chicken; and sauteed lemon grass chicken. An array of noodle soup options are also available. Head over to 1468 Clovis Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Thai Season



PHOTO: SHOUANY Y./YELP

Then there's Thai Season, which has four stars out of 168 reviews on Yelp. Appetizers include fried egg rolls, potstickers, fried squid, fish cakes and more. Noteworthy main dishes include beef stew with mushrooms and lemon grass; pad thai with shrimp, bean sprouts, ground peanuts and green onion; and rice noodles with bean sprouts, beef and meatballs. You can find the Thai spot at 135 W. Shaw Ave.
