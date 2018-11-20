BUZZWORTHY

Ice cream company brings Thanksgiving flavors to dessert menu

EMBED </>More Videos

New Thanksgiving-themed ice cream flavors from Salt & Straw are giving you a taste of dinner for dessert. (Credit: Salt & Straw)

Have you ever wanted to have ice cream for dinner? Well, new Thanksgiving-themed ice cream flavors from Salt & Straw are giving you a taste of dinner for dessert.

The seasonal flavors include Roasted Cranberry Sauce Sorbet, Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans, Roasted Peach and Sage Cornbread Stuffing, and Spiced Goat Cheese and Pumpkin Pie.

And of course, it wouldn't be Thanksgiving without some turkey. For the more adventurous, there is a Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey flavor.



The yummy treats are handcrafted and come in five to 10-gallon containers.

But don't get too excited because there's one part of the "meal" that's not so sweet.

Unless you live near one of their locations in California, Washington and Oregon, you'll have to shell out a ton of dough to have your order shipped -- $100 in some states.

And that's on top of the $65 you'll be paying for the five pints.

After Thanksgiving, Salt & Straw will release other holiday flavors, including Peppermint Bark Cocoa and Gingerbread Cookie Dough.

RELATED STORIES:

Pringles offering Thanksgiving chips flavored like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie

Viral challenge: Ask your mom how to cook a turkey in the microwave

How to cook a turkey: Recipes, times from Butterball

Bruno Mars to provide Thanksgiving meals for 24K people
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodice creamfallthanksgivingfoodbuzzworthydesserts
BUZZWORTHY
Selena 'Feliz Navidad' sweater back in stock
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
'Turkey gone wild' chases police cruiser: VIDEO
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' to air on ABC next week
More buzzworthy
FOOD & DRINK
Lemonshark Poke brings fresh fish and libations to Visalia
5 Fresno favorites for Chinese fare, ranked
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Viral challenge: Ask mom how to microwave a turkey
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Central Fresno apartment complex without heat as temps drop
"We're playing beer pong": New evidence from investigation into Clovis Unified vice principal death
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 4 dead, including officer, gunman
High speed rail construction now in the heart of strongest criticism
Florida man allegedly had sex with miniature horse 4 times
Fresno firefighters talks about Camp Fire recovery efforts
Family seeking justice after son killed in hit and run in Tulare County
Informants, cell phone searches led to arrest of Visalia narcotics officers
Show More
Poor air quality forcing businesses to implement measures to protect employees who work outside
Lung Cancer Screening: 15 Minutes to Save Your Life!
Fire Investigators: Deadly house fire in Tulare sparked by man trying to keep warm using hot coals
Consumer Watch: Guide to buying a TV on Black Friday
Work continues on project to expand Veterans Boulevard in Northwest Fresno
More News