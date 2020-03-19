Coronavirus

Ike's Love and Sandwiches offering free toilet paper roll with every purchase

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amid the coronavirus outbreak, two items have become highly sought after - take-out food and toilet paper.

Sandwich shop 'Ike's Love and Sandwiches' is using the opportunity to offer up both to customers, offering a free roll of toilet paper with every purchase.

"We got your back(side)," said the store in a cheeky statement.

Considering the store's sandwiches cost an average of about $10, that would turn out to be one expensive roll of toilet paper. But now that store shelves are going empty as shoppers rush to stock up for an emergency, Ike's offer may turn out to be a particularly tempting one.

To get the free roll of toilet paper, customers must buy and pick up their sandwich at the store.

The offer does not apply to delivery, but Ike's is making all delivery free if you order from them through their app.

Ike's has two locations in Fresno - one at Campus Pointe and the other at West Palmdon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnofoodcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Videos show how coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery
Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon launch podcast
Newsom: 56% of Californians are expected to be infected with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno calls for 'shelter in place' amid COVID-19 concerns
Newsom: 56% of Californians are expected to be infected with COVID-19
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
McConnell's COVID-19 relief plan: $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples
Central CA coronavirus cases
Clovis Police searching for at-risk, missing 76-year-old man
Show More
Fresno Unified "not ready" to make decision about school year
Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Fresno County
Fresno, Clovis officials hoping for cooperation with recent changes amid COVID-19 outbreak
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery
It's official: First gas station drops price to 99 cents
More TOP STORIES News