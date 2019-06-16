food

Ike's Love and Sandwiches offers dad a deal for Father's Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a tasty deal, then Ike's Love and Sandwiches has you covered!

The sandwich shop is offering a buy one, get one free deal on their sandwiches for Father's Day.

RELATED: Local businesses gearing up for busy Father's Day

Ike's wants customers to bring their fathers, or father figures, to participate in the special running Saturday and Sunday.

To redeem the special, customers just need to show cashiers the promotion picture on Ike's social media pages.
