Ike's Love and Sandwiches to open at Campus Pointe Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ike's Love and Sandwiches are set to open its second Fresno location at Campus Pointe with an official Grand Opening ceremony this Friday.

The first 50 guests to visit Ike's will receive a free sandwich.

The widely popular sandwich shop is known for an eclectic array of sandwiches.

The Campus Pointe location will feature two new menu items including the Charlotte Kensington, in honor of England's Princess, as well as a vegetarian option called "What's Poppin!"

The menu features more than 500 choices including favorites like the "Matt Cain" for Giants fans.
