Illinois police officers shovel dozens of donuts from intersection: VIDEO

WHEATON, Ill. -- Two Illinois police officers got an unusual call for help on Sunday.They say a picture is worth a thousand words, or in this case perhaps a thousand jokes. Video taken in shows the two police officers shoveling up donuts.The officers were called to an intersection where as many as 60 donuts had been left in the road.Officers shoveled them into buckets, stomping on them to make them fit, then took them away.It's not clear who dropped them there, or why. The person who posted the video to Twitter speculated a garbage bag of day-old donuts had ended up in the intersection, "possibly deliberately."Wheaton police have not released any further information.