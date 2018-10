EMBED >More News Videos Sorry East Coast, you're not going to get an In-N-Out Burger any time soon.

One of California's favorite burger chains is celebrating a big milestone on Monday. Happy 70th birthday, In-N-Out!The beloved fast food chain opened its doors on Oct. 22, 1948 in Baldwin Park.In-N-Out is celebrating the day releasing its 2019 T-shirt in restaurants - along with an official party Nov. 17 at the Fairplex in Pomona.The restaurant now has 334 locations in six states.