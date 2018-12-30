FOOD & DRINK

In-N-Out expanding to Colorado in 2020

California's favorite burger chain is expanding to Colorado, but residents there won't be able to try the famous burgers, fries and shakes for another two years.

In-N-Out says it will open in Colorado Springs in late 2020.

City planners still need to approve the development plan.

Construction of its distribution center is expected to start in the spring.

The company says it's too early to say how many restaurants will open in the state.

Colorado will be the seventh state that's home to In-N-Out.
