FOOD & DRINK

In-N-Out expands menu with hot cocoa

There's a "hot" new menu item at In-N-Out to go alongside your Double-Double and animal fries: Cocoa! (Orange County Register/SCNG )

LOS ANGELES (KFSN) --
There's a "hot" new menu item at In-N-Out to go alongside your double-double and animal fries: Cocoa!

In-N-Out, known for its burgers, fries and milkshakes, hasn't introduced a new item to the menu since lemonade was added 15 years ago.

The Irvine-based company said the 8-ounce cup of hot cocoa will have a permanent spot on the menu.

This is actually the return of cocoa, according to In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder.

"My grandparents, Harry and Esther Snyder, served it for many years beginning in the '50s. I'm not sure how it fell off the menu but it's part of our culture and something special for kids, and I'm happy that we're bringing it back," she said.

An 8-ounce cup costs $1.65 and comes topped with mini marshmallows.

The beverage will be available year-round at all of its 326 locations.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurantburgerscaliforniasouthern californiabusinessCaliforniaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News