It's National Cheeseburger Day: Here are some deals offered by local restaurants

By ABC7.com staff
It's National Cheeseburger Day and plenty of local restaurants are offering deals to help you celebrate right.

The origin of the cheeseburger is unclear. But one story suggests it was invented in Pasadena in southern California.

The legend goes that Lionel Sternberger invented the cheeseburger when he was a teen working at his father's restaurant, The Rite Spot, in 1924.

Some of the national chain restaurants offering deals today include Applebee's, Burger King, Jack in the Box and Red Robin.

For details, go here.
