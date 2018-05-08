Jonesing for noodles? Check out Fresno's top 3 spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top noodle hot spots in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
1. Noodle Q Home Style Fresh Noodles
Photo: Jonathan C./Yelp
Topping the list is Noodle Q Home Style Fresh Noodles. Located at 2648 E. Ashlan Ave. in Mclane, it's the highest rated noodle spot in Fresno, boasting four stars out of 427 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu you'll find all of your favorite noodle dishes, like Sichuan beef noodle soup, wonton noodle soup and lo mein (stir-fry noodles) -- each with your choice of small, medium or wide fresh, rice or udon noodles.
There's also a wide selection of authentic appetizers and rice dishes, including spring rolls, dumplings, and curry or fried rice with beef, chicken or seafood.
Summing up local attitudes on this popular spot, Yelper John L. said, "Noodles are handmade, and you can see the staff making the noodles in front of you. The prices are very reasonable. The food comes out hot and fresh. The flavors are great; whether you like authentic Chinese/Asian food or have more of a westernized Asian food pallet, you'll really enjoy the food at Noodle Q."
2. Rock & Noodles
Photo: M E./Yelp
Next up is Bullard's Rock & Noodles, situated at 2225 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 104. With four stars out of 231 reviews on Yelp, the authentic Korean spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Rock & Noodles is best known for its heaping bowls of beef ramen and beef bulgogi. Other favorites on the menu include the seafood ramen and fire chicken.
Yelpers often report that extra-spicy orders truly burn, and portion sizes are "enormous."
3. Mamas Asian Noodle House
Photo: Tanya C./Yelp
Mclane's Mamas Asian Noodle House, located at 4787 E. McKinley Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 224 reviews.
Boasting more than 30 years of experience in the kitchen, Mamas Asian Noodle House offers authentic Lao and Thai food.
Yelpers rave about the Lao-style papaya salad, a crunchy and spicy noodle salad. Other house favorites are the crispy pork belly and nam kao (Laotian fried rice salad).
Patrons also applaud the restaurant's friendly, attentive service.