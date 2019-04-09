Food & Drink

Jonesing for pizza? Check out Fresno's top 4 spots

The Curry Pizza Company. | Photo: Virender M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for pizza?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza sources in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.


1. The Annex Kitchen




photo: the annex kitchen/yelp

Topping the list is The Annex Kitchen, which offers pizza and more. Located at 2257 W. Shaw Ave. in Northwest Fresno, this Italian spot is the highest rated pizza spot in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 968 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Curry Pizza Company




Photo: Nikki R./Yelp

Next up is Northwest Fresno's The Curry Pizza Company, situated at 3173 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 103. With 4.5 stars out of 250 reviews on Yelp, the beer bar, offering chicken wings, pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pizza Pasta Pomodoro




Photo: Jimmy J./Yelp

Northeast Fresno's Pizza Pasta Pomodoro, located at 7975 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 105, is another top choice. Yelpers gives the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, five stars out of 78 reviews.

4. More Than Pizza





Photo: Lisa I./Yelp

More Than Pizza, a place to score pizza, chicken wings and sandwiches in Northwest Fresno, is another much-loved go-to spot. With 4.5 stars out of 109 Yelp reviews, head over to 2095 W. Bullard Ave. to see for yourself.
---

