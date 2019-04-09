Jonesing for pizza? Check out Fresno's top 4 spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza sources in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. The Annex Kitchen
photo: the annex kitchen/yelp
Topping the list is The Annex Kitchen, which offers pizza and more. Located at 2257 W. Shaw Ave. in Northwest Fresno, this Italian spot is the highest rated pizza spot in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 968 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Curry Pizza Company
Photo: Nikki R./Yelp
Next up is Northwest Fresno's The Curry Pizza Company, situated at 3173 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 103. With 4.5 stars out of 250 reviews on Yelp, the beer bar, offering chicken wings, pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Pizza Pasta Pomodoro
Photo: Jimmy J./Yelp
Northeast Fresno's Pizza Pasta Pomodoro, located at 7975 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 105, is another top choice. Yelpers gives the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, five stars out of 78 reviews.
4. More Than Pizza
Photo: Lisa I./Yelp
More Than Pizza, a place to score pizza, chicken wings and sandwiches in Northwest Fresno, is another much-loved go-to spot. With 4.5 stars out of 109 Yelp reviews, head over to 2095 W. Bullard Ave. to see for yourself.
- Portable enough to easily take to the park, Weber's 14-inch Smokey Joe charcoal grill holds up to five burgers for a no-fuss barbeque, anytime. Get grilling
- This neoprene wine tote allows you to comfortably carry up to three bottles of wine, complete with a chill pack to keep em cool. Wine time
- Take your picnic style up a notch with an elegant and functional "market basket" picnic tote that's lightweight, insulated, and available in 12 lively colors. Take it to go
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.