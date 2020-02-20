Food & Drink

KFC unveils new fried chicken and donuts sandwich

Chicken and waffles are so yesterday.

KFC is introducing what they hope will be a new trend - chicken and donuts.

You can order the items as a sandwich with a fried chicken filet between two warm, glazed donuts or as a basket with your choice of tenders or bone-in chicken and a donut or two on the side.

Chicken and donuts sandwiches and baskets release nationwide on Monday - but you don't have much time!

They'll only be available through March 16th.

Just last week, the fast food chain announced they are selling KFC Crocs Bucket Clogs, a limited edition shoe designed to look (and smell!) like the classic KFC bucket of chicken.

The Crocs will be available this spring. A pair will set you back $59.99.
