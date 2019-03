North Country Smokehouse kielbasa recalled over possible metal contamination

One pound vacuum-packed packages containing "NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE ORIGINAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA" with "USE BY 05/09/19"

12-ounce vacuum-packed packages containing "NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE *NATURAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA" with "USE BY 04/23/19"

One pound vacuum-packed packages containing "KILCHURN ESTATE SMOKED KIELBASA" with "USE BY 05/09/19"

CLAREMONT, N.H. -- Roughly 2,686 pounds of North Country Smokehouse Polish Style Kielbasa are being recalled due to possible metal contamination.According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service , the ready-to-eat sausage items were produced on Feb. 7, 2019, and Feb. 8, 2019.The following items are affected:The products have an establishment number of "5390A" inside the USDA mark of inspection.The meats were sold nationwide.The issue was discovered during a consumer complaint. No injuries have been reported.Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.